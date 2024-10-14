EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

EMSHF stock remained flat at $813.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $813.10 and a 200-day moving average of $794.16. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $652.00 and a 1 year high of $855.98.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

