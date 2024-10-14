EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
EMSHF stock remained flat at $813.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $813.10 and a 200-day moving average of $794.16. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $652.00 and a 1 year high of $855.98.
About EMS-CHEMIE
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Stock Average Calculator
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.