Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,507. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

