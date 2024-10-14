Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.64. 143,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,283. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

