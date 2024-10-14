Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,494 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 298.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.