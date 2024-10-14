Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $891.16. 313,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $882.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $4,260,493 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.