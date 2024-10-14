Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 219,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,208. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.