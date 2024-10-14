Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 182.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.30.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

