Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,567. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

