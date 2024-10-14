Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,418.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average of $267.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.93.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

