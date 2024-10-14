Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 3,267 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.89.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

