Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) by 183.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QVMM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. The stock has a market cap of $319.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

