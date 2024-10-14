Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 72.8% – Time to Sell?

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) fell 72.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 78,522,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,807% from the average session volume of 2,009,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Emmerson Stock Down 71.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.87.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

