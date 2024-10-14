Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lifted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $47,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.