EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $452.69. 43,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,419. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $454.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.40.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

