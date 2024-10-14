Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,358,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 426,153 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $10,754,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $9,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.