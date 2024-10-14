Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $508.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $508.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

