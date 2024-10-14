Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $57.49. 28,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

