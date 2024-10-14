Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,096,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,176,363. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

