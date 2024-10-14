Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Elmer Bancorp Price Performance
ELMA opened at $21.50 on Monday. Elmer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.
Elmer Bancorp Company Profile
