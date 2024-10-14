Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in September

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
ELKEF stock remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.15.
About Elkem ASA
