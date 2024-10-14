Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 9.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $54,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.57. 21,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,452. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
