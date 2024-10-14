Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 9.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $54,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.57. 21,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,452. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.