Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,652. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.