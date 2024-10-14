Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.53% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,596,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,256,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. 132,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,210. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.