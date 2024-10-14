Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $932.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $910.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

