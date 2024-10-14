Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $933.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,259. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $887.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $910.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

