Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.77.

EW stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

