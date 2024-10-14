Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.86. 501,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,117. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

