Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance
Shares of Eat & Beyond Global stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 1,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
