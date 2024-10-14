Dynex Price Reaches $0.44 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $42.15 million and $1.69 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00253283 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,493,186 coins and its circulating supply is 96,492,980 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,484,134.70089889. The last known price of Dynex is 0.41554652 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,618,221.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.