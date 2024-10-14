Dymension (DYM) Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Dymension has a total market cap of $353.48 million and $19.92 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dymension has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,694,440 coins and its circulating supply is 208,654,813 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,651,491 with 208,549,457 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.74152121 USD and is up 6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $26,689,709.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars.

