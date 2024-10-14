Drift Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Drift token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a total market cap of $119.33 million and $12.96 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drift has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,178,238 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 238,178,238.719937 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.52281241 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,279,616.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

