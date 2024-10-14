Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRREF traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$5.39 and a 12 month high of C$7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

