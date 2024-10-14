Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 237 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 348.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.2 %

ULTA stock opened at $370.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.