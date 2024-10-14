Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 164 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

