Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,829 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MillerKnoll worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

