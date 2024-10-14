DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $25.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 350,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $30,358.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,301.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $160,206. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,268,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,099,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.