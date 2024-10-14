Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average of $469.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.