Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.31. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.