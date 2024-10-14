Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

