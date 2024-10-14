dogwifhat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.63 Billion (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $563.58 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253697 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,377 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,377.613721. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.79052965 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $468,915,896.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

