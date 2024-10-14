Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.4% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MMM opened at $134.75 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

