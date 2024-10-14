Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

