Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Increased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,768,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 24.1% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $60,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,325. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

