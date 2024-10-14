Digital Financial Exchange One Day Volume Hits $1.84 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00253438 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Digital Financial Exchange has a current supply of 550,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digital Financial Exchange is 0.10128798 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,858,900.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://difx.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

