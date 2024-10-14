DigiByte Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $119.10 million and $2.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00546276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,306,271,283 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

