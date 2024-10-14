D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 693.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of SIEVF remained flat at 222.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 225.01. D’Ieteren Group has a 12 month low of 167.47 and a 12 month high of 251.00.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
