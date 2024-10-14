DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

