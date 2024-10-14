Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Denali Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DECA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,507. Denali Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

