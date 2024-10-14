Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

