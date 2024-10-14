DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 65.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00069464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006737 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,279.68 or 0.39999002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

